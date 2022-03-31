Early College student to attend Harvard summer course

March 31, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Surry Early College High School sophomore, Willow Lawson

Willow Lawson, a sophomore at Surry Early College High School, has been selected to attend the Harvard Pre-College Summer Program this year.

Willow will spend two weeks at Harvard University where she will be challenged by Ivy League scholars and will immerse herself in a crisis journalism class with approximately 15 other students.

The Harvard Pre-College Program is exclusively on campus and offers more than 100 non-credit courses. Students will learn in an immersive and supportive academic environment alongside peers from around the world.