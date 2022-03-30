Surry Early College named Signature School

Earlier this month Surry Early College High School was recognized as a Signature School at the Piedmont Triad Education Consortium’s annual celebration meeting, at the Joseph S. Koury Convention Center in Greensboro.

During the 2020-2021 school year, Surry Early College High School achieved a graduation rate of 100%, which surpassed the North Carolina State average of 87% that year.

The emphasis on high academic achievement has allowed students at Surry Early College to earn a total of 3,943 credits from 1,338 classes during the last school year. By completing core college courses in high school, students are allowed more flexibility when they graduate, regardless of if they transfer to a four-year university or if they choose to enter the workforce immediately after graduation. Educators at Surry Early College High School have implemented high yield strategies for success and student achievement with unprecedented results:

– In 2020-2021, Surry Early College met all growth targets and all subgroups met growth targets, as part of the North Carolina School Performance data.

– Surry Early College increased student proficiency in English II and Math III in 2020-2021. This fall, Surry Early College has increased Math I by 1 percentage points over the previous year, along with English II growing by 4% and biology by 12%.

– Surry Early College has also raised ACT proficiency to 83.3% during the 2020-2021 school year.

While Surry Early College High School allows for students to complete their high school diploma at the same time as their two-year associate’s degree, Surry Early College also offers cost savings opportunities for students and families.

“Students at Surry Early College are encouraged to take advantage of the large course catalog offered by Surry Community College to complete their associate’s degree,” said Colby Beamer, the school’s principal. “Through these courses, students find individualized interests that help them select a future career. At our school, we focus on growing student leaders who are college and career-ready young adults.”

Additionally, students have the opportunity to work with business and community partners through internships and apprenticeships through Surry County Schools or Surry Yadkin-Works. Programs through both enable students to get hands-on experience outside of the classroom and expand upon potential career interests.

“Surry Early College High School richly deserves the Signature Award for its commitment to providing a rigorous and relevant education for all students,” said Surry County Schools Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves. “The administrators, faculty, and staff at Surry Early College are extremely dedicated to helping all students succeed. Their hands-on approach to schoolwide project-based learning serves as a model for other schools. We applaud their successes and have enjoyed celebrating this achievement with the school community.”