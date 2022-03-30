Local group plans financial literacy program

DOBSON — If ever there was a time to watch every dollar, it arguably is now with inflation surging, and a local organization is planning a program to aid consumers in this regard.
The N.C. Cooperative Extension office in Dobson has announced a one-hour financial literacy class as part of a virtual monthly series being presented in conjunction with an Extension and Community Association (ECA) component of the agency called “At Home with ECA.”
It is scheduled for April 7 from 11 a.m. to noon.
That program in the online learning series will be held in conjunction with the observance of Financial Literacy Month during April.
“The At Home With ECA session will focus on money management, as we discuss the importance of creating and maintaining a budget,” explained Carmen Long, area Extension agent for family and consumer education who serves Surry and Alleghany counties.
There is no charge for accessing that program and other workshops in the monthly series which are being coordinated through the Eventbrite website used for such presentations. But Long says those wanting to do so must register beforehand at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/226054684647
In addition to the financial advice to be offered in starting or refining a budget, a convenient benefit of the online program is that one needn’t be parked in front of a computer during the actual program time.
“Once registered, participants will receive a recording after the session which they may watch at their convenience,” Long mentioned, to be emailed.
The monthly class series is presented by family and consumer sciences agents of the North Central District of N.C. Cooperative Extension, covering 14 counties altogether.
“It’s a group effort,” Long has said.
The financial management program will be presented by N.C. Cooperative Extension personnel in Wilkes County.
Even those who don’t live in Surry or the other counties in the region can still join the April 7 session via Zoom, organizers say.
N.C. Cooperative Extension has sought to distribute information to people for more than 100 years, and the At Home with ECA workshop series involves a new means of providing such outreach — embracing both the realities and technical alternatives of today.
The 2022 series was spawned by a similar effort launched for 2021 in reaction to the coronavirus restricting public gatherings.
Participants aren’t required to sign up for all the programs in the monthly online series, held on the first Thursdays, and can pick and choose ones they are interested in, according to Long.
Food preparation series
A separate N.C. Cooperative Extension initiative is focused on another timely consumer matter, nutrition.
It is an online home food preservation series that will begin on April 14 and run bi-weekly for six weeks, ending on June 23, aimed at teaching people how to accomplish that in the comfort of their own surroundings.
The bi-weekly sessions are scheduled from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., under these topics:
• April 14: Introduction to Canning
• April 28: Water Bath Canning
• May 12: Pressure Canning
• May 26: Freezing
• June 9: Sweet Spreads
• June 23: Fermentation
Those interested can register for free at go.ncsu.edu/foodpreserving
Participants will need to sign up for each session they wish to attend separately, according to Long, and upon registering will receive a recording after the session which they can view at their convenience.
