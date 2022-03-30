Police reports

March 29, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A homeless Mount Airy woman is facing a felony drug charge involving crack-cocaine which was filed Sunday, according to city police reports.

Dana Meador Sander, 53, was encountered by officers during a traffic stop on Merita Street near Gravely Street for failing to maintain lane control while at the wheel of a 1994 Chrysler New Yorker, arrest records state.

Sander subsequently was found with 2.5 grams of crack along with smoking devices and digital scales, leading to charges including possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was jailed under a $3,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court next Monday.

• Brandon Lee Barnes, 21, listed as homeless, was charged with driving while impaired, concealment of merchandise and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance stemming from a Friday incident at the Tractor Supply store on Rockford Street.

Barnes allegedly concealed merchandise, listed as black and green latex gloves, without paying and also was found with marijuana. The gloves were recovered. Officers further determined that Barnes had driven to the store while impaired, police records state.

He is facing a court appearance on Monday.

• Police learned last Thursday of a case involving financial card fraud, which involved a known individual using a card owned by Kimberlee Monik Duncan of Pfafftown to withdraw an undisclosed sum of funds at State Employees Credit Union on South Franklin Road.

The crime occurred last fall.

• Two West Virginia residents are facing charges as the result of a March 19 civil disturbance at Soho Bar and Grill on Franklin Street.

Nathaniel John Southern, 37, is accused of assaulting Jose Manuel Resendez Nava, while Jennifer Dawn Cook, 44, of Pineville, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive.

Southern was released under a $2,500 secured bond and Cook, $1,000 secured, with both scheduled to be in Surry District Court on April 11.

• A man from Wendell in Wake County was jailed after a March 16 incident at Walmart, where Russell Lee Caldwell Jr., 42, allegedly stole merchandise valued at $50, including computer hardware/software, a battery stand and two pairs of men’s shoes.

Caldwell, who was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods, also was revealed to be the subject of an outstanding order for arrest filed on March 14 for failing to appear in court in Surry County.

He was taken into custody under a $2,000 secured bond and is facing a May 16 District Court date.

• The Sheetz convenience store on Rockford Street was the scene of a theft on March 15, when soft-serve ice cream, Mountain Dew and cashews with a total value of $17 were taken by an unknown suspect.