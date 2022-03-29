Latest Hall of Fame class announced

A coach who guided Mount Airy High School to prominence nearly a century ago, the school’s all-time leading rusher and two championship volleyball teams are the latest inductees for a place of distinction in local sports history.
The selection committee for the Greater Mount Airy Sports Hall of Fame began soliciting nominations for its 2022 class in December and now has unveiled what Assistant City Manager Darren Lewis calls an “outstanding” group of honorees.
Since 2016, names of prospective inductees have been accepted every two years for the recognition program spearheaded by Mount Airy Parks and Recreation, of which Lewis served as director until assuming his present post in February.
Entering this year, more than 80 individuals or teams had been inducted into the hall since its first class in 2003.
The 2022 group includes:
• George Underwood, a coach who was responsible for Mount Airy High School athletics’ rise to excellence, according to information provided by new Parks and Recreation Director Peter Raymer.
Underwood guided all four sports teams the school offered when he became a physical education teacher in 1928, and is credited as the first coach to win a championship in any sport for Mount Airy, with specifics of that — including the year — not available from Raymer.
Although Underwood’s coaching career spanned only five years, his teams appeared in four state championship games, winning two, based on the city bio information.
• Anthony Moore, whose 5,803 career rushing yards for Mount Airy High achieved in the mid-1990s remains the school record.
Moore accomplished this during three seasons as a varsity letterman from 1994-96, breaking the previous rushing record established by his father, Joe Ray Moore, in the 1970s.
After his high school career, Anthony Moore played collegiately at James Madison University.
• The 1986 and 1987 Mount Airy High School volleyball teams. Both squads were inducted into the hall of fame’s 2022 class as links to a legacy of excellence.
The 1986 unit was the first MAHS volleyball team to win a state championship and the 1987 team went undefeated and repeated as state champs.
Those athletes were coached by Ginger Crissman Ashley (now Ginger Hamric).
• Frank Sheppard was selected for inclusion in the Greater Mount Airy Sports Hall of Fame as this year’s winner of the Granite City Award. It goes to someone who has contributed to the promotion of sports in the community in a special way.
Sheppard began his career as head baseball coach for Mount Airy High School while also coaching Mount Airy Middle School football. After several years of doing both, he focused exclusively on the middle school football team, amassing an overall record of 200-17.
“A lot of the success of the Mount Airy High School football team is credited to Frank’s contributions at the middle school level,” city bio information states. “Frank Sheppard touched many lives in his 37 years of coaching.”
An induction ceremony for the 2022 sports hall is scheduled on April 24 at 3 p.m., hosted by the Andy Griffith Playhouse. The unveiling of a monument near the Municipal Building reflecting the newly inscribed inductees will be held afterward.
The defined area of the Greater Mount Airy Sports Hall of Fame covers the city limits, the Mount Airy City Schools District and the one-mile extraterritorial (ETJ) zone long in place for areas just outside town.
It honors those who’ve played a role in the entire sports history of the area, either living or deceased.
