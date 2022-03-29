Edward Jones office opens in Pilot Mountain

March 29, 2022 John Peters II Business, News 0

Pictured here during the ribbon cutting of the new Edward Jones office in Pilot Mountain are, from left, Gina Bullington, town commissioner Donna Kiger, Mayor Evan Cockerham, Isaiah Warren, Michael Warren, and Crystal Warren. (Submitted photo)

Edward Jones hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony this past Thursday during the Grand Opening celebration. Michael Warren will be the financial advisor for the new business that is located at 101 Shoals Road Ste. D in Pilot Mountain.

“Simply opening the doors to a new business isn’t enough. Hosting a grand opening and having a ribbon cutting symbolizes the start of a new venture. It is a time to celebrate the hard work put into getting a space ready to open and to celebrate the new possibilities that await.” said Commissioner Donna Kiger.

“Ribbon cuttings are a great opportunity for folks who work in local businesses to network and for the community to show entrepreneurs we are here to support them. They are taking a leap of faith in opening a business in our town, and we want to do our part to give them every change to be successful,” said Mayor Evan Cockerham.

Warren is a lifelong resident of Mount Airy and a Mount Airy High School graduate of 1994. He and his wife Crystal have two daughters and a son. Michael is also involved with the Pilot Mountain community and is serving as the vice president for the Pilot Mountain Civic Club.

In discussing his career as a financial advisor, Warren said “(he) loved working along people helping them to reach their financial goals and dreams.” Prior to working with Edward Jones, he worked for Team Penske in NASCAR for 18 years and Farm Bureau for two years.

The question on the minds of many local residents is “Why does Pilot need two Edward Jones offices?” “Because there has been a growing demand in this area for what we do and one office isn’t enough to keep up and serve our clients properly,” said Warren.

Edward Jones offers a variety of financial and life planning services such as retirement options, wealth strategies, investment products, college savings plans, insurance and annuities and solutions for business owners. For more information contact Warren at 336-368-0782.