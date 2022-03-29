Two nabbed on drug charges

Staff report

Two area men were recently arrested and charged with drug trafficking and relating charges as part of an operation by five difference law enforcement agencies.

Gabino Arriola Armenta, 33, of 188 Pilot View Street, Mount Airy, and Danny Jay McCraw, 62, of 143 East Crosswinds Court, Mount Airy, were each arrested and charged on multiple accounts.

The men were taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at Armenta’s home by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and Street Crimes Unit, the Pilot Mountain Police Department Narcotics Division, the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

”Detectives were looking for illegal controlled substances being keep or distributed from this address,” Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt said. “During the search, the narcotics detectives found over 62 grams of methamphetamine, fentanyl, marijuana, and assorted drug paraphernalia.”

Armenta was charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, one count of possession of Schedule I controlled substances, one count of possession of marijuana, and one count of possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia. He was jailed under a $220,000 secured bond.

Danny Jay McCraw was charged with one count of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver Schedule II controlled substances, one count of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia. McCraw was placed under a $5,000 secured bond

