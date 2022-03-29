Meadowview Magnet hosts dodgeball tournament

March 29, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Assistant Principal Danny Lyons participating in the Meadowview Magnet Middle School Dodgeball Tournament,

<p>Winners of the dodgeball tournament, from left, are eighth grade teacher Paul Clark and the Black Ducks, seventh and eighth grade teacher Maggie Watts and the Cobras, and seventh grade teacher Caleb Whitaker and the Moving Targets.</p>

<p>Principal Nicole Hazelwood and the Dodging Turtles.</p>

<p>Nurse Support Assistant Emma Crouse and the Pink Ladies.</p>

Meadowview Magnet Middle School Mustang Ambassadors sponsored a school-wide Dodgeball Tournament on March 25.

Mustang Ambassadors, sponsored by guidance counselor Sherri Hanks and sixth grade teacher Kim Utt, spent weeks preparing for this event for the students and staff. Students created dodgeball teams, prepared posters, and made t-shirts in preparation for the event.

The event attracted 20 teams for the dodgeball tournament, which consisted of students and a staff teammate, or students and a staff sponsor. Seventh and eighth grade teacher Maggie Watts and the Cobras received first place. Paul Clark and the Black Ducks received second place, and Caleb Whitaker and the Moving Targets received third place.