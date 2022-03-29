Cedar Ridge pre-k students study insects

Mabry Moser sifts through the playground surface looking for insects.

Dalton Denner eyes a bug he has unearthed.

Corbin Swift takes a close look at the insect work.

Cedar Ridge Elementary School students in Pre-K recently worked through their insect unit.

During their studies, they learned a great deal about bugs. To start off their unit, students got to take magnifying glasses outside. After an outside read-aloud about insects, students began a search for some fascinating creatures.