Northern names new marketing VP

March 27, 2022 John Peters II Business, News 0

Johnson

Northern Regional Hospital has named Kristi Johnson Marion as vice president of marketing. She will assume the new post on April 19.

Johnson brings more than 20 years of professional marketing and leadership experience to Northern. Over this period, she has worked for the March of Dimes, Forsyth Woman & Family Magazines, RiverRun International Film Festival, and, most recently, the North Carolina Zoo and NC Zoo Society as a communications consultant.

“Kristi is known for her team building skills, passion for mentoring and coaching, friendly demeanor, and history of giving back to her community and profession. Every professional reference complimented Kristi on her ability to balance immense technical skills with a great attitude and kind, but competitive, spirit,” said Chris A. Lumsden, president and CEO. “Kristi will fit well with the culture and operating philosophy of NRH, and I look forward to her joining Rylee Haynes, our marketing team, and the NRH family.”

Johnson was born and raised in Mount Airy and graduated from North Surry High School. She graduated with honors from Surry Community College and then from Appalachian State University with a degree in English literature, also with honors. She has two children in high school. She has many family members that reside in Mount Airy and Surry County. In her free time, Johnson enjoys spending time with her kids, being walked by her great dane, hiking, and catching an art exhibit.