COVID cases drop to near zero

As COVID-19 infections have dropped dramatically across the nation, Surry County has seen its numbers fall to levels not experienced since the earliest days of the pandemic.
At their worst, Surry County was seeing well over 100 new cases per day, with Northern Regional Hospital often filled to capacity and then some, with patients waiting in Emergency Department beds and hallways for either inpatient beds to open or beds at other more acute-care facilities to clear.
Now, case levels have fallen so far the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has stopped reporting daily cases. Earlier this month, before the department stopped that reporting on its website, daily cases in Surry County had dropped to fewer than 4 per day, over both the seven-day and 14-day average.
Northern Hospital reported no COVID patients in the hospital Friday, a far cry from earlier times when COVID patients filled more than half of its Intensive Care and Step-Down units, and as many as 30% of the beds hospital-wide.
Overall, Surry County has seen 20,990 cases of COVID since the pandemic began, with 331 deaths. Statewide, those figures are 2.63 million, with more than 23,000 deaths.
Now, the state health department is reporting new cases on a weekly basis. On Thursday, the department reported 2,842 new cases statewide, with 401 hospitalizations. The previous week, the state’s numbers stood at 3,924 cases, with 524 hospitalizations.
By comparison, the most recent wave of COVID, fueled largely by the Omicron variant, saw 231,749 new cases over the previous week reported on Jan. 15, with 4,092 hospitalizations.
In addition to those who have survived having COVID, many across the state are enjoying some level of immunity from vaccinations. Statewide, according to the health department, 65% of the state’s eligible population has received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 62% of the state has been fully vaccinated.
Surry County, which has had among the highest infection rates throughout the pandemic, has shown a significantly lower level of vaccinations. Countywide, 35,860 individuals, or just 50% of the population, has been fully vaccinated. Another 1,882 have had a single dose of a two-dose vaccine, and among those fully vaccinated, 16,555 have had a booster shot.
Despite the sharp drop in cases, health officials encourage people to continue being cautious, particularly with a sightly different version of the Omicron variant spurring small waves of new cases in different parts of the nation.
Northern Regional, for their part, are still enforcing more rigid visitor standards than before the pandemic.
“Masking and screening of visitors is still a requirement,” said Rylee Haynes, marketing specialist with the hospital. “Visitation is unrestricted for general visitation with some limits on number of visitors at a time in some of the specialty areas such as Emergency Department.”
Testing is also key for those who may have been exposed to others with COVID-like symptoms. In addition to several pharmacies offering testing in the area, the Surry County Heath and Nutrition Department continues to offer testing, at least through the end of the month.
In Mount Airy, testing is at Central united Methodist Church, from 11 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday, and 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Friday; and on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
In Dobson testing is available at the Farmer’s Market beginning at noon Monday through Thursday, ending at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, at 6:30 p.m. the other days.
In Pilot Mountain, testing is being conducted at First United Methodist Church from 1 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. each day.
It was not clear if the health department will be sponsoring testing sites after March 31.