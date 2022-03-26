Foundation open for grant applications

The board of advisors of the Mount Airy/Surry County Community Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofits serving needs in the local community.

Funds are available for nonprofit organizations serving Surry County and will be awarded from the community grantmaking fund.

Applications will be available beginning Friday, April 1. Visit nccommunityfoundation.org for information about applying. The deadline for applications is Tuesday, May 3 at noon.

Grants are not available for regranting purposes, capital campaigns, capital improvements, out-of-state travel or for individuals. Funds are awarded by the board of advisors of the Mount Airy/Surry County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation.

“We are stronger thanks to the nonprofits that serve Mount Airy and Surry County,” said Jay Williams, board president. “It is an honor to offer these grants to support their critical missions.”

For more information, contact Tyran Hill, NCCF program officer, at thill@nccommunityfoundation.org or 828-772-1886.