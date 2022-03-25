Police reports

• An Alleghany County man has been arrested on a felony charge in Mount Airy stemming from his alleged passing of “copy money” at a local convenience store and receiving genuine currency in exchange.

Noah Shane Blevins, 18, of Ennice, is said to have presented what appeared to be a regular $20 bill on March 17 at Circle K on Rockford Street which turned out to be fake. Such bills, which have turned up in other jurisdictions, are said to look and feel like the real thing, but contain the words “copy money” printed in small letters.

Blevins was charged with obtaining property by false pretense and confined in the Surry County Jail under a $6,000 secured bond. He is facing an April 18 appearance in District Court. Records show he is charged with additional false-pretense violations besides the one involving Circle K, for which no details were available Friday afternoon.

• Tools valued at $440 were stolen Monday from a construction site on Merita Street, including a Milwaukee cordless band saw and a Milwaukee impact drill.

A business known as BCA, LLC on Old Highway 601 is listed as the victim of the crime.

• Kristie Mechelle Krantz, 46, of 266 Atkins Lane, Siloam, was served late Monday night with an outstanding criminal summons for a second-degree trespassing charge that had been filed by the Sparta Police Department in September 2020 with no other details listed.

Krantz was encountered by Mount Airy officers investigating a suspicious-vehicle call at CF Jones Classic Cafe on West Pine Street, of which she is listed as an employee. The Siloam woman is scheduled to be in court in Alleghany County on April 19.