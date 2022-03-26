County teachers earn National Board certification

March 26, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Pictured, at a recent Surry County Board of Education meeting are, front, from left, Courtney Willard, Lauren Simpson, Kindle Giles, three teachers who recently received National Board Certification, school board members Dr. Terri Mosley, Melissa Key Atkinson, Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves; back row, board member Dale Badgett, board chair Mamie Sutphin, and board member Clark Goings. (Submitted photo)

According to the 2022 National Board database, North Carolina public school classrooms are welcoming 399 newly-certified and 1,126 renewed National Board teachers this year. This newest batch of credentialed teachers brings the state’s total number of National Board Certified Teachers to 23,090 – the largest number of National Board Certified teachers in the nation.

Among those were several recognized at a recent Surry County Board of Education meeting for achieving certification. With the addition of these three teachers, Surry County Schools has 70 teachers in the district who have earned this certification.

The three recent additions to that number are:

– Kindle Giles, exceptional children teacher at Franklin Elementary School;

– Lauren Simpson, fourth grade teacher at Pilot Mountain Elementary;

– Courtney Willard, visual arts teacher at Westfield Elementary;

Additionally, Jonathan Carpenter, assistant principal at Surry Central High School, was recognized for his successful National Board Certified Teachers renewal. To retain certified status, teachers must complete a periodic demonstration of their knowledge and skills by submitting a Profile of Professional Growth demonstrating how their practice continues to align with the Five Core Propositions in their certificate area.

“Our work at the National Board is based on the belief that every child across the country deserves to be taught by an accomplished teacher,” said Peggy Brookins, national board president and CEO. “When accomplished practice becomes the norm, the advantage will be significant, spreading beyond students and teachers to be felt by their communities, employers, and society at-large.”

Ryan Flake from Horace Mann Insurance provided these teachers with a door plaque for their classrooms.