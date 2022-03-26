The Wax Museum is back at Gentry Middle

Ben Lakey and Riley Jessup share what they have learned about Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash.

<p>Karson Brintle (Elvis Presley), LillyAnne Carson (Loretta Lynn), Kenedi Blaire Rogers (Patsy Cline) and Hunter Combs (Hank Williams) are set up and ready to perform for their classmates.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Karson Brintle (Elvis Presley), LillyAnne Carson (Loretta Lynn), Kenedi Blaire Rogers (Patsy Cline) and Hunter Combs (Hank Williams) are set up and ready to perform for their classmates.

<p>Katie Montgomery (Calamity Jane), Layla Farrington (Annie Oakley) and Mia Reynolds (Olive Oatman) smile for a quick picture before things get started.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Katie Montgomery (Calamity Jane), Layla Farrington (Annie Oakley) and Mia Reynolds (Olive Oatman) smile for a quick picture before things get started.

The eighth grade students at Gentry Middle have been working hard on a research project based on important historical figures. They learned about the research process which includes taking notes on several sources, organizing the notes to create a rough draft, and creating a final paper.

“It is important to not only give students the tools to know how to write a research paper but also give them a purpose behind what they are doing,” said Christie Robertson, an eighth grade English Language Arts teacher at the school. “This is why we came up with the idea of adapting their research papers to a script for a wax museum several years ago.”

Students are put into groups with other characters that have similar backgrounds to write their scripts. They have been working on this process for several weeks and recently the wax museum went live for the students at Gentry Middle.