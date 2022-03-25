City land bid plan hits snag

Related Articles
A complication has emerged regarding an attempt by Mount Airy officials to buy land near West Pine Street adjoining the former Koozies property that has been cloaked in controversy in recent years.
The city council had voted on March 17 to submit a bid on the site — located near West Pine’s intersection with South Street in the area of Mill Creek General Store — which is slated to be auctioned today.
That 4-1 decision occurred after the matter was discussed behind closed doors.
The new development has come to light since last week’s action, which involves the owners of the vacant lot of about one-quarter acre, sisters Gloria Mittman McNeil and Amy White, both of Lewisville.
One of the two has decided to sell her share of that property, Mayor Ron Niland disclosed Wednesday during a budget retreat meeting of city officials.
“She sold her half-interest,” said Niland, who didn’t specify which of the siblings took that step. The mayor said the two apparently had differing ideas about who should end up with the property.
It was not readily known how this occurred from a legal standpoint, since one might assume that all owners of a parcel are require to sign off on such a sale.
The buyer was identified as local businessman Wes Collins, who owns property containing a building at 446 W.Pine St. next door to that of the sisters.
Second closed meeting
This complication prompted another closed-door meeting Wednesday afternoon at the conclusion of the city budget retreat, which was allowed due to a possible property acquisition being involved.
No new action was taken afterward to undo that of the March 17 session when the majority of commissioners authorized City Manager Stan Farmer or a designee to submit a bid at today’s scheduled sale.
“I think the way it stands is they’re still sending Stan to the auction,” Jon Cawley, the lone dissenter in the earlier vote, said Thursday.
This is being viewed as an apparent effort to further the city’s interests as much as possible regarding the land.
While Mount Airy’s plans have been publicly announced only within the past week, the interest by Collins is said to have been under way for about a year.
Cawley considers it only natural for a neighboring property owner to acquire land in such instances.
“Private enterprise may want that property for reasons that have nothing to do with the city,” he said.
Cawley voted against making a bid at the auction because he doesn’t think the municipality should be in competition with the private sector in these kinds of situations.
He also pointed to the fact that the city government has identified no specific use for the property sought.
The auction step is coming on the heels of another 4-1 vote by the commissioners in February — with Cawley also dissenting — targeting the Koozies building and two other rundown structures.
Those also include the so-called “red building” at 600 W. Pine St. beside Worth Honda and the former Mittman body shop at 109 S. South St., also owned by Gloria Mittman McNeil and Amy White. They are heirs to John Mittman, who operated the paint and body shop.
The three separate owners were given 90 days to bring the buildings up to code before the city proceeds with demolition, which would open the door for the municipality possibly seizing the land left behind to cover the tear-down costs.
Mayor Niland has described the possible acquisition of the small parcel adjoining the former Koozies property as a strategic move that might aid the future development of the property due to more space being provided.
About seven years ago, the Koozies building and other nearby sites drew the scrutiny of a now-defunct city redevelopment commission which identified those locations as being in a blighted area.
This sparked fears of property there being taken forcibly via eminent domain to facilitate a traffic roundabout forming a gateway to downtown Mount Airy and other plans.
That scenario evaporated after the 2015 municipal election when the majority of the commissioners voted to disband the redevelopment group.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.