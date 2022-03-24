Museum hosts genealogy, family history event

March 24, 2022 John Peters II News 0

Related Articles

    For the seventh year in a row, The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History is partnering with the Surry County Genealogical Association to sponsor a Family History and Genealogy Swap Meet. Everyone is welcome, and event is free to the public.

    This is a chance to discover more about your family history; learn about the interesting families that are a part of the area; maybe even an opportunity to share stories about your own families’ history and genealogy.

    Everyone is welcome to bring photos, books, laptops, or other small items to share about their own genealogy and family history, and tables will be available for those who wish to ‘show and tell.’ Knowing your own family history and bringing visuals for the swap meet are not required, and those who wish to come just to learn are encouraged to do so.

    The gathering will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the third-floor Bunker exhibit space at the museum.

    Members of the Surry County Genealogical Association will be onhand and ready to help anyone interested in learning their family history through access to tools such as Ancestry and FamilySearch. The museum will also have a copying machine available with a small fee for making copies.

    Additionally, those connected with the genealogy group or local authors are welcome to set up an information table and sell books, maps, or other event appropriate items. A presentation will also be made by the members of Surry County Digital Heritage: Saving Our Surry County Communities to explain the group’s current genealogy project.

    Anyone with questions about the event can contact The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History at 336-786-4478.

    Related Articles

    Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt poses with some of the items recovered in a recent drug investigation spanning several weeks. Guns, drugs, drug paraphernalia, cash, and other items were seized from a vehicle stop and the search of three residences. (Submitted photo)
    News

    Four nabbed in drug probe

    March 4, 2022 John Peters II News, Top Stories 0

    A lengthy investigation by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the seizure of more than 4 pounds of methamphetamine on Wednesday and the arrest of two area residents — one jailed under a $2.5 million bond. Two other local individuals were arrested earlier in the probe. All totaled, law enforcement seized more than 5 pounds of meth, nearly three dozen firearms, cash, and related material.

    […]