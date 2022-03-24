Two jailed on drug trafficking, other charges

    A Lowgap woman and a Dobson man were arrested earlier this month and charged with several drug-related offenses in the sheriff’s department ongoing campaign to seek out and jail those involved in the drug trade.

    Ashley Lynn Lowdermilk, 29,of 156 Foye Haynes Lane, Lowgap, and Charles Willard Haney II, 38, of Arthur Haney Road, Dobson, were each taken into custody March 3 after being stopped by Surry County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt.

    He said the deputies were conducting surveillance in the Cook School Road area in reference to complaints about illegal drug distribution when they stopped a black Ford Escort for a motor vehicle violation.

    When deputies approached the vehicle, they identified the driver as Haney, and the passenger as Lowdermilk.

    “During the search of the vehicle, deputies located over 36 grams of methamphetamine, heroin, crack cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana, and assorted drug paraphernalia,” Hiatt said in a written statement regarding the arrests.

    Lowdermilk was charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, one count of possession of schedule II controlled substances, one count of possession with intent to manufacture sale and deliver heroin, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was jailed under a $250,000 secured bond awaiting an April 13 court date.

    Haney was charged with one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, one count of maintaining a drug vehicle, and one count of driving while license revoked. Haney was placed under a $200,000 secured bond with an April 13 court date.

