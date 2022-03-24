Hospice raffle tickets going on sale

March 24, 2022

    Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care’s “Big Hospice Raffle” fundraiser is back, and tickets go on sale March 28.

    “We are excited about this year’s raffle. Tickets can be purchased in person or online,” said Sara Tavery, senior director of philanthropy at Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care. Proceeds from the raffle will help support the hospice mission of providing end-of-life care to patients, especially those who are uninsured or under insured.

    “As a nonprofit agency, we don’t turn anyone away, and so we rely on the generosity of the public to help sustain our mission,” said Tavery “This raffle is a fun way for the community to help raise funds that go directly into providing care for patients, and support for their families.”

    Daily drawings will begin on May 1 and continue every day throughout the month. Raffle tickets can be purchased with a minimum donation of $10 per ticket. Two prizes will be awarded every day, and winning tickets for each day will remain eligible to win again throughout the month. There will also be three surprise drawings between May 1 and May 31.

    In total, there will be 65 chances to win more than $5,000 in cash and prizes.

    Winners and their prizes will be announced daily on Facebook at Facebook.com/mtnvalleyhospice. Winners will also be contacted directly at the end of each week of drawing. For more information, or to enter tickets online, visit mtnvalleyhospice.org/BHR