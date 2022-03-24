Surry offering Real Estate continuing ed

Surry Community College is offering the 2022 NC Real Estate Broker Renewal Course on Friday, April 8, at the Pilot Center, 612 East Main St., Pilot Mountain.

The course will include the four-hour general update portion from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The four-hour elective portion, “The Contract Maze,” will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tuition for this course is $71. There will be an additional $12 fee for books and materials. Students will need to bring their pocket card to class. For information about this class or to register, call the Pilot Center at 336-386-3618.

