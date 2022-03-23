Pilot Elementary names Teacher, Teacher Assistant of Year

March 23, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Pilot Mountain Elementary Teacher of the Year Haley Everett, right, with Principal Dana Draughn.

Submitted photo

<p>Pilot Mountain Elementary Teaching Assistant of the Year Leigh Gilliam, center, with Principal Dana Draughn, left, and Tracey Badgett last year’s Teaching Assistant of the Year.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Pilot Mountain Elementary Teaching Assistant of the Year Leigh Gilliam, center, with Principal Dana Draughn, left, and Tracey Badgett last year’s Teaching Assistant of the Year.

Submitted photo

Pilot Mountain Elementary recently named its 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year and Teaching Assistant of the Year.

Haley Everett, exceptional children’s teacher, was selected by her peers to represent Pilot Mountain Elementary as Teacher of the Year. Haley Everett has been teaching at the school for four years.

Leigh Gilliam, computer lab teaching assistant, was selected by her peers to represent the school as Teaching Assistant of the Year. Leigh Gilliam has been at Pilot Elementary for six years.