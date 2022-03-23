Budbreak festival returning to spring date

The Will Jones Band kept the 2021 Budbreak crowd entertained. (John Peters | Mount Airy News) Related Articles

Spring forward is now behind us, the early blooms of the cherry trees have been seen, and the first pollen spores already in the air. While spring allergies may not be welcome back, the 2022 Budbreak Wine and Craft Beer Festival will be a welcome sight to be sure.

Budbreak is moving back to spring where it belongs after having been unseated by COVID last year to a date in August, and a cancellation the year before. Residents of the Yadkin Valley and beyond can begin planning for Budbreak 2022, tickets are on sale now for the event which will be held on Saturday, May 7, from 12 – 6 p.m. in downtown Mount Airy.

If it ain’t broke

The festival itself will see little change. Organizer Bob Meineke said he hears back from guests and participants how well the format works. In one change to this year’s event however, a portion of the proceeds will be going to support the Rotary and Rotaract clubs of Ukraine during their time of crisis.

For every ticket sold online through the end of March, $2 will be donated to the relief efforts in Ukraine. The Budbreak Festival will donate $1 per ticket, which will be matched by District 7690 to total the $2 per ticket donation. Meineke said from there donations may be matched and grow even more, but one ticket yielding $2 for those in distress in Eastern Europe is no small thing.

All the tastes, smells, and sounds of Budbreak will be back where they belong with more than 16 vendors sampling craft beers and wine. Tasty eats from 13 Bones will be on site, along with favorite downtown eateries.

Wine & Beer Tasting Tickets cost $20 in advance and gets you a commemorative glass for tasting wine and craft breweries from the plethora of vendors. On the day of the event, the cost will be $25.

General Admission Non-Tasting Tickets will allow access to the festival which includes the music and food providers for $4.99. Children 12 and younger are free with a paid adult, and because food and beverage are being offered, no pets are allowed.

Music will be provided by B-Dazzle Productions, the festival’s Hometown DJ, who will start the event with tunes to set the mood from 12 – 3 p.m. Meineke also advised that Craig Southern and The Phoenixx Band “promised three solid hours of a mix of beach, R&B, country and some rock and roll.” Southern and The Phoenixx band will take the stage from 3 – 6 p.m.

Global service community

The Budbreak Festival is the primary external fund-raising event for the Mount Airy Rotary Club and has afforded local Rotarians the opportunity to donate more than $193,000 locally to groups such as The United Fund, Surry Medical Ministries, and The Surry Arts Council. “Through the success of the fundraiser we have been able to provide extraordinary service to our community and the world,” the organizers said.

The Rotary Club in the United States was founded in 1905 for the purpose of bringing business and professional leaders together in order to provide community service. Its basis as a non-political and non-religious organization have helped it to steer clear of politics and social movements to focus rather on its 46,000 clubs worldwide and the difference their members can make in each community.

The existence of Rotary Clubs outside the US may not have been known. Indeed, there are 62 Rotary clubs with about 1,100 members operating inside the Ukraine. There are also 24 Rotaract clubs, these are community service clubs for people over age of 18, think of Rotaractors as the Rotarians of the future.

District 2232, comprised of clubs in Ukraine and Belarus, formed a committee to help people affected by the ongoing Russian invasion. It has launched an appeal to Rotary members worldwide for funds to provide basic necessities.

Lviv has had an influx of people displaced from other cities around Ukraine. The Rotary Club of Lviv, working with local authorities and major hospitals, created an online wish list of relief items that can be accessed by people who want to help. Members arrange for the donated items to be delivered to hospitals and coordinate storage with local warehouses.

Rotarians in Kisvárda, Hungary, are coordinating contributions and mobilizing members to donate necessities and deliver the items to where they’re needed. In Romania and Moldova, they have created a central fund for contributions and set up WhatsApp groups that organize food donations and coordinate shelter for refugees. Clubs in Slovakia and in the Czech Republic have partnered with a railway and cargo company to offer transportation to nearly 2,300 refugees.

While Rotarians across the globe are finding ways to help their sisters and brothers in the Ukraine, local organizers remind, “As we prepare for spring and celebrate our freedoms, we are reminded of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. We are inviting you to take part in helping with that need.”

For tickets, including a Hampton Inn by Hilton festival package, visit: www.budbreakfestival.com/tickets