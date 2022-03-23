Police reports

• A traffic stop in Mount Airy has resulted in a Winston-Salem woman being jailed under a high bond on felony drug and failure to appear in court violations, according to city police reports.

Brook Elizabeth Rice, 42, was encountered by officers on West Pine Street at West Independence Boulevard early last Friday. She was found to be wanted on outstanding warrants that had been filed in Forsyth County in April 2021 for charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, both felonies, along with a misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rice also was being sought on three counts of failure to appear in court issued by Forsyth authorities in June 2021. She was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $19,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court in Winston-Salem on April 1.

• William Darrin McRae Coleman, 49, of 936 Davis St., was arrested Thursday on U.S. 52 near Starlite Road and charged with driving while impaired stemming from a traffic crash investigation.

Coleman was operating a 2010 Chevrolet Aveo while under the influence of an impairing substance, police records state, which was not identified. He was released under a $1,000 unsecured bond to be in Surry District Court on April 4.

• Brandon Coolidge Pack, 31, of 308 Galloway St., was charged with second-degree trespassing on the evening of March 14 after allegedly refusing to leave the property where public restrooms are located in a downtown rest area at 112 N. Main St. He had been asked to do so by officers investigating a suspicious-person call there.

Pack was held in the Surry County Jail under a custody-release bond to await being picked up by his mother, police records state, and is scheduled to appear in District Court on April 18.

