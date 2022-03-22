Paving pact targets ‘disturbed’ area

Citizens benefit when water and sewer lines in their neighborhoods are replaced, but there’s a downside: the work isn’t pretty and leaves scars behind in the form of damaged streets dug up during the process.
However, Mount Airy officials have acted to remedy that where a major water-sewer rehabilitation project was completed last year in the area of Maple and Merritt streets.
The multimillion-dollar utility project there included replacing aging lines.
During a meeting last Thursday night, the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners approved a resurfacing contract for the streets that were affected in a 5-0 vote. In addition to Maple and Merritt streets, the list includes Pippen Street, Porter Street, Rawley Avenue, Sydnor Street and a portion of Willow Street.
Mayor Ron Niland said he was especially concerned about the bad condition of the Willow Street section involved, running from West Independence Boulevard to some railroad tracks.
Wide disparity in bids
A local firm, Sowers Construction Co. of Mount Airy, was awarded the job, which constitutes the city’s annual resurfacing contract for 2022.
Sowers had the lowest of four bids submitted for the paving project after it was advertised in February, offering one of $258,416 which drew an observation from Commissioner Joe Zalescik about the final tallies resulting.
“I see that these bids are very interesting,” Zalescik said in commenting on the wide disparity between the lowest and next-lowest proposal, submitted by Carl Rose and Sons of Elkin, $321,083. The highest bid received provided even more of a contrast, a $488,971 offer from Adams Construction Co. of Jefferson — which was $230,555 higher, or nearly double, the winning bid.
“That happens sometimes with construction contracts,” city Public Works Director Mitch Williams responded regarding figures that can reflect a lack of interest by a particular company for whatever the reason. “That’s typical — they just don’t want the work as well as the winner.”
Rounding out the four bids was one submitted by Tri-County Paving, also of Jefferson, for $451,936.
The total budget allocation approved by the commissioners for the project is $284,258, which includes a 10% contingency figure to cover possible cost overruns in addition to the $258,416 low bid.
Williams pointed out that along with its bid, he recommended that Sowers Construction be awarded the contract based on its past performance on resurfacing contracts and an “excellent working relationship” with the city government.
The job is expected to be completed by the end of June.
Money for the project was included in the city budget for the present fiscal year that ends on June 30.
It is coming from the N.C. Department of Transportation, which awarded more than $300,000 to Mount Airy in 2021 in the form of State Street Aid to Municipalities, also known as Powell Bill funds.
That money is derived from state gas tax revenues that are given back to municipalities across North Carolina based on a formula set by the Legislature.
Mount Airy has devoted its Powell Bill funding in recent years to resurface clusters of streets in various parts of the city based on a priority list that addresses those with the greatest needs.
The funding formula includes the number of locally maintained street miles. Mount Airy is responsible for the condition of 73 miles of streets on the municipal system.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.