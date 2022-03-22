Ladies and gents: we have a winner!

Smiles and good vibes all around with TEAM SWAT Saturday evening after Jacee Avara became the first participant and winner from Surry County for the regional competition whose goal is raising money to fund the fight against cancers.
Related Articles
In a contest to raise money for the fight against cancer, there really is not a loser. Collectively, everyone wants there to be only one loser and that is cancer itself. For those who did not have the skill set to study oncology, it can be easier to find ways to aid in the ongoing battle against cancer than one may think.
Jacee Avara was announced Saturday as the winner of the 2022 Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Students of the Year for the Triad. It is worth noting that not all superheroes wear capes or masks, it turns out some may have glasses and be found slinging not a spider’s web, but rather a latte your way with a smile.
She was nominated to participate in the LLS annual Students of the Year campaign, in which high school students compete in a challenge to raise money to fight all types of cancer, by a family friend. “It’s an amazing opportunity, a once in a lifetime thing you get to do,” she said of the nomination.
From there, Avara set a goal that she promptly discarded, setting her ambitious objective even higher. “We started at $30,000 but, knowing me and my family, I figured we can do better than that. So, I went for $50,000.”
Avara assembled Team SWAT, which stands for Surry Working Alongside Traci and is named for her aunt Traci Haynes George, to help aid in her quest to be the top fundraiser from the Triad. Avara and her Team collected funds from donations, business profit gifts, matches from the likes of Northern Regional Hospital, and a bingo event that drew the attention of the county commissioners by raising nearly $20,000.
The participants from the Triad region collectively raised an impressive total of $237,000 that will make its way back to LLS to help fund their efforts. Of that total a staggering amount of more than $82,000, over one third, was raised by Avara and Team SWAT.
A gala event in Greensboro for the contestants from the ten area schools to crown a regional winner was to have been held last weekend, but COVID decided to muck up events for yet another year.
Not to be deterred, on Saturday night at the White Elephant in Mount Airy, an impromptu gala was set up for Avara and she walked the red carpet in style. In addition to receiving recognition for earning the title of Student of the Year, Avara will also receive a $1,250 scholarship towards the college or university of her choice.
Commissioner Mark Marion mentioned that he more or less stumbled upon the gala on Market Street that evening. From the dais, he offered congratulations during Monday evening’s Surry County Board of Commissioners meeting to Avara for a job well done.
Commissioner Larry Johnson was absent Monday but had previously told his fellow board members of the great success of the bingo event in early March. He noted that the large amount of money raised from one event shows the generous nature to this community, “I am just saying it can be done, but you got to work at it.”
Good news and news of good acts travel fast around Surry County, and word of the win spread quickly around social media. With generosity the likes of which this community showed Avara in reaching her target plus much more, paired with her own grit and determination to take on such a lofty goal, it’s a feel-good win-win for all parties – except cancer.
Marion concluded his tributes to “our celebrity” for her win Monday by sharing from Avara’s own victory speech Saturday: “Maybe we can find a cure for cancer.”