City schools name Payne Principal of Year

March 22, 2022

Chelsy Payne

Submitted photo

Jones Intermediate Principal Chelsy Payne, here working with students, was named the Mount Airy City Schools Principal of the Year.

Jones Intermediate Principal Chelsy Payne, here working with students, was named the Mount Airy City Schools Principal of the Year.

Submitted photo

Chelsy Payne was named Mount Airy City Schools 2021-2022 Principal of the Year in a surprise fashion recently.

Surrounded by students, family, friends, and leaders from across the district, Payne was taken aback with the announcement.

“Chelsy Payne has done an amazing job during a difficult couple of years of pandemic challenges,” said Superintendent Kim Morrison. “She brings a joy and enthusiasm to her job that radiates out to her staff and students. We are happy to reward all of her hard work and determination with our 2021-2022 Principal of the Year.”

Following Morrison’s announcement, students in the Jones Intermediate School cafeteria erupted with cheers for their principal. Payne was encouraged to provide a speech and noted, “I’m honored. I would not have an ounce of success if not for the people in this room.”

Mount Airy City Schools and districts across the country have been working to come out of COVID-19 and are facing gaps in student learning due to a variety of factors. Payne has led her staff, students, and families through the pandemic and put structures in place to ensure teaching and learning identify areas impacted by learning loss and gaps are closed, officials with the school system said.

“Jones Intermediate School exceeded student growth in the 2020-2021 school year indicating that students were learning above the expected rate for the year,” according to a statement released by the system. “Through the use of flex time across grade levels, students are expected to grow even more as they are each being met at their point of need in math and English Language Arts. She has also worked to provide students with choice and voice in their learning through club offerings and the newly introduced special area fifth grade electives.

“This work truly reflects the work of so many,” Payne said. “I am thankful to my colleagues and fellow educators who nudge me toward my passion each and every day. Making a difference in the lives of children is the absolute best.”

Payne attended the University of North Carolina at Wilmington where she earned her undergraduate degree in elementary education. Her educational career began in 2009 as a teacher in Ogden Elementary School in Wilmington. In 2012, she completed her Master of Arts in education which focused on reading education through East Carolina University and became a teacher at BH Tharrington Primary School.

In 2017, she received her Certificate in School Leadership through Appalachian State University and her National Board Certification. She served as the Tharrington Primary’s curriculum facilitator from 2016 to 2019 when she accepted the role of principal of Jones Intermediate School. She is married to Tyler Payne and they have two children, TJ and Tennyson.

