Firemen recognized for saving lives

While the Mount Airy Fire Department is known mostly for responding to blazes, it also plays a role in medical emergencies — which has included 10 of its members being credited with saving lives during 2021.
“What better service can you give citizens than the opportunity to get their life back,” city Fire Chief Zane Poindexter said during an annual ceremony recognizing their efforts held last Thursday night during a Mount Airy Board of Commissioners meeting.
Providing a first-responder role in support of the Surry County Emergency Medical Service has been a key function of city firefighters since 2010, which includes a long list of life-threatening situations.
This expanded on a service previously launched in 1997 — that was limited to cardiac calls — to also include strokes, diabetes-related issues, cuttings/stabbings, overdoses, shootings, drowning/diving accidents, unresponsive persons and other emergencies.
This is incorporated into the department’s normal duties and utilizes fire trucks.
How saves occur
Being credited with a medical “save” requires a strictly defined process, which includes cases in which a victim was not breathing or the person’s heart had stopped.
In each instance, department members prolonged life by restoring the pulse of someone in full cardiac arrest or the person’s ability to breathe so he or she could make it to a hospital — and ultimately leave that facility alive.
Under the program guidelines, multiple fire personnel can play a role in saving a single patient, Poindexter said Tuesday afternoon. One firefighter might be engaged in chest compression’s and another ventilation, while someone else administers basic drugs the department is allowed to, he explained.
A county audit committee examines every case carefully to gauge the difference first-response efforts made in the outcome of an emergency to qualify as a save.
The Mount Airy Fire Department members cited during the most recent verification period include Capt. Scottie Wolfe, who is credited with two saves in 2021.
Registering one save each were Lt. Steve Everett, Lt. Brad Harrell, Lt. Justin Mayes and firefighters Michael Bowman, Daniel Camacho, Matthew Fink, Matt Hardy, Joshua King and Dusty Smith.
Chief Poindexter said at the meeting that fire personnel never know what they might encounter during the course of a shift, and mentioned “the risk they take when they go out and perform their duties.”
The aggressiveness those employees display in quickly making contact with a patient can be the difference between life and death, the fire chief indicated.
Commissioner Steve Yokeley said the expanded medical-response program by city firefighters was implemented at a relatively low cost, and added that any life saved is well worth the extra expense required.
“We can’t put a price on that,” agreed Commissioner Jon Cawley, who also believes fire personnel who record saves deserve much more than a paper certificate issued by city officials.
“Eight-by-eleven is just insufficient,” Cawley commented regarding the size involved.
