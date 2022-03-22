County middle schools in MathCounts competition

    All Surry County middle schools had the opportunity to compete in the Regional MathCounts Competition on a virtual basis recently.

    Seven teams comprised of 30 students in grades sixth through eighth went through four rounds of math problem solving aiming to sharpen their skills. Because the regional event was virtual, each student participated on their school campus. However, the competition format remained the same, students first competing individually and then in a team format.

    This event marks the first time every district middle school has competed on the regional level, and every team brought their all. Every team ranked within the top 20 in the region. Meadowview Magnet Middle School was the top-ranked team from Surry County, ranking sixth in the regional competition, with Gentry Middle School also ranking in the top 10. Central Middle School ranked 11th, and Pilot Mountain Middle School ranked 13th.

    Surry County Schools also had many students rank within the top 25% of the entire regional competition. Meadowview Middle School representatives Sid Sutphin and Mckenly Fallaw ranked high, along with David Schuyler, Ayden Hicks, and Jackson Gardner from Gentry Middle School.

    Participants from Meadowview Magnet Middle School included: Sid Sutphin, Mckenly Fallaw, Hudson Collins, Bailey Ray, Fernando Lachino, Katherine Bowman, Angie Guarneros, Jordin Beasley, Barrett Collins, and Violet Morgan. The participants from Central Middle School included: Cameron Cruise, Micah Whitley, Brynna Atkins, Eliza Nixon, Maddie Wolfe, Emma Bryant, and Kassy Jones. Gentry Middle School also had a strong turnout, with David Schuyler, Ayden Hicks, Jackson Gardner, Jaxie Draughn, Gabrielle Richardson, Ava McPeak, and Estephany Sanabria competing. Additionally, Kennedy Cook, Seth Sharp, Coby Yarboro, Caitlin A Joyce, Lexzandra Chavez, and Vada Woods represented Pilot Mountain Middle School.

    “What an event. We are so proud of the students in all of our middle schools who were able to compete in this rigorous and challenging competition,” said Dr. DeAnne Danley, assistant superintendent. “Not only did our students showcase their understanding of advanced mathematical concepts, they also placed amongst the highest in region. It has been an absolute pleasure to see students excited about the opportunity to compete academically and engaging with teammates as they lead themselves and lead with others.”

