SCC students selected for study in France

Two students from Surry Community College have been selected to attend a study abroad program in Bordeaux, France, in summer 2022. The students are Nicole Freeman of Elkin and Kathy Santiago of Dobson.
Freeman is completing an Associate in Arts and has plans to transfer to Western Carolina University to major in history. She specifically wants to study medieval European history. This is her first time traveling outside of the United States, and she thinks that it will be a great experience for someone new to international travel.
“I grew up listening to stories of my grandmother who lived in Africa for years and was able to travel around the world due to her job. It’s a dream of mine to be able to live and experience different cultures. It’s so important for us as individuals and as a society to acknowledge and understand the different ways people live and experience their own lives. I feel that’s one of the ways to become a more well-rounded person and hopefully create better equality and less hate,” said Freeman.
Santiago is completing an Associate Degree in Early Childhood Education. She works as a teacher assistant and feels that this opportunity will allow her to share knowledge and a new perspective on the world with her students. She is looking forward to experiencing the cultural diversity, language, architecture and historical sites that she will be introduced to in Bordeaux.
“I believe this experience will benefit me, personally and professionally. My teaching philosophy is that students should receive the necessary support, resources and guidance that will help them achieve their full potential. Sharing my experiences with them will contribute to that philosophy,” said Santiago.
The study abroad program is in partnership with Davidson-Davie Community College. The trip will take place from June 11-25. Students from North Carolina will be paired with University of Bordeaux students to complete a two-part project. Together, they will build a cell phone charger and then market the product.
Lead Instructor of Languages and Humanities at SCC Sarah Wright serves as the chair for the Global Education Advisory Committee.
“When I was asked to begin the Global Education program here several years ago, the goal was to implement some global outcomes into some classes and provide a way to increase cultural competence of students, faculty and staff,” Wright said. “Employers often cite cultural competence as being an area in which most educational institutions need more focus to help students. We added global components to a variety of classes in several disciplines, and in the last several years, we have had at least one intercultural event a week for our campus community. Essentially, one thing, travel, was missing from our global education program. This opportunity to send two students to Bordeaux, France, is a great chance for our students, program, college and community. “
Bordeaux is located in the southwest of France, close to the European Atlantic coast, and is well-known for its wine, vineyards and castles. Bordeaux is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site for its history, culture and architectural beauty.