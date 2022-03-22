Jones Intermediate holds annual wax museum

Student welcome visitors to The Wax Museum.

Bessie V. Blount exhibit.

Student sharing info on her exhibit.

Inventor of the basketball, James Naismith, exhibit.

Students showing off work at The Wax Museum event.

    Elaine Reales’ third grade Dual Language Immersion’s class held the Fourth Bilingual Living Wax Museum. This is a yearly tradition that Reales started in 2015 when she was first a regular second grade teacher.

    The first year was a U.S. Presidential Wax Museum, then students began to represent historical figures from local, national, and worldwide societies. This school year, after a two-year layoff because of the COVID pandemic, students represented inventors explaining in both English and Spanish, how communities have been impacted before and after their inventions.

    The research project aligned to three NC standards: social studies, writing, and speaking and listening.