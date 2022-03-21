County board opens remote speaking area for meeting

    DOBSON – A broken elevator in the Historic Courthouse in Dobson has forced the Surry Board of County Commissioners and staff to scrambled a bit to accommodate individuals wishing to speak to the board at tonight’s meeting.

    “Those who have difficulty on stairways and wish to speak during the open forum or public hearing portions of the Board’s March 21 regular meeting can do so from a virtual setup in the Service Center Farm Bureau Training Room,” the board said in a statement released Monday afternoon. The Service Center, located at 915 E. Atkins St. in Dobson. is the former location of a Lowes Foods grocery store just off the Highway 601 exit for Dobson.

    The virtual setup in the Service Center was used often throughout the COVID-19 pandemic when social distancing was recommended or required.

    “The Surry Board of County Commissioners and staff will be able to see and hear citizens speaking from the Service Center via a virtual connection provided by the County’s MIS Department,” the statement said.

    The open forum and a rezoning public hearing will be held tonight, requesting citizens’ feedback. Should anyone else scheduled on the agenda need to speak from the Service Center, that opportunity will be afforded to them, also.

