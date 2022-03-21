Lowgap fire now approaching 200 acres

    A debris fire that apparently got out of control Saturday is still burning and has scorched nearly 200 acres near the community of Lowgap.

    Jeremy Waldrop, an official with the North Carolina Department of Forestry, said Monday the fire had burned about 195 acres, but was 90% contained. He said Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday morning firefighters concentrated on establishing containment lines around the fire, then burning brush and other fuel between the containment lines and the blaze, thus limiting how much larger the fire can grow.

    “It’s not fully contained,” he said, adding it is unclear just when firefighters can expect to contain and extinguish the fire. “At this time, it’s hard to put a date on it…with the incoming rain, that’s going to get us to our goal of closing this thing down closer.”

    That incoming rain he referenced is expected to move into the area Wednesday, according to the U.S. Weather Service.

    Waldrop said there have been no injuries, nor any structures damaged by the fire. He said, to the best of his knowledge, that no one was evacuated from their homes in the area, although several families fled the fire of their own accord.

    Waldrop said the fire began late Saturday, when strong winds whipped up a debris fire someone had been burning, sparking the larger forest fire that has burned for two days. Continued dry and windy conditions, coupled with what he called “rough, steep, mountain terrain,” has made firefighting difficult. In addition to the nearly 100-person ground crew fighting the blaze, he said the forest service has been using a helicopter to make water bucket dumps along the edges of the fire near the containment lines, and a small scout plane to keep track of where the fire might be spreading..

    While there have been no mandatory evacuations, Waldrop said a few families have left the area, while most have chosen to stay home and remain inside, away from drifting smoke. He said area fire departments and the forestry service have kept vehicles in the area of many homes to be ready if winds drive the fire toward those structures.

    Spring, he said, is one of two times a year when fires such as this one are more likely to break out — the other time being autumn. Spring, he said, often has dry and windy conditions, with brush and fallen trees providing ample fuel once fires begin.

    “Exercise caution if you choose to burn,” he warned. “Contact your local fire department or forest service, talk with them before you do a burn.”

    This is the second forest fire to hit Surry County in less than four months. On Nov. 27, a campfire burning in an unauthorized area of Pilot Mountain spread into a major wildfire, ultimately charring more than 1,000 acres over a week-long period before finally being brought under control.

