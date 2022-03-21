Three charged in drug operation

    Three Mount Airy residents are awaiting court dates after being arrested and charged with numerous crimes related to trafficking or possession of methamphetamine.

    Jason Daniel Tate, 38, Amber Nicole Hackler, 37, and Steven Ray Wall, 65, all of of 188 Critz Street, Mount Airy were arrested in a joint drug operation between the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, the Mount Airy Police Department and the Pilot Mountain Police Department.

    Those three agencies executed a search warrant at the 188 Critz Street address in February, according to Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt, whose office released information on the arrestes Monday morning. Detectives located 34 grams of methamphetamine, 11 grams of opioids, assorted drug paraphernalia, and assorted firearms.

    Tate was charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, one count of trafficking opium or heroin, one count of possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, and one count of felony maintaining a drug dwelling. Tate was placed under a $75,000 secured bond.

    Hackler was charged with one count of conspiracy to to traffic methamphetamine, one count of felony maintaining a drug dwelling, one count of possession of a schedule III controlled substance, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Hackler received a $50,000 secured bond.

    Wall was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and was placed under a $5,000 secured bond.

    All three are scheduled for court appearances on March 23.

