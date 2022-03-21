Gentry holds 13th Annual Pinewood Derby

Seventh grade teachers Melissa Whitfield, Jamie Mosley, Ellie Easter, Candy Willard and Jennifer Allen share their 2022 derby car designs.

<p>Gentry Middle School seventh grade students get ready for the 13th Annual Pinewood Derby</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>Levi Edwards, McKinnley Sims and Cloie Atkins stand with Brian Moorehouse in Victory Lane for having the fastest derby car.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>Caleb Gammons, Mae Danley and Francis Libunao get excited when their derby car wins.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>Jamie Mosley watches Kameron Maulding set up his car in the race against SCS Superintendent Dr. Travis Reeves.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Gentry Middle School’s seventh-grade students were revving their engines as they put their cars on the track for the 13th Annual Gentry Pinewood Derby recently.

This is a culminating activity for the study of force and motion, where student teams compete with each other, teachers and guests. During science classes, teams of students designed and created Pinewood Derby cars to demonstrate what they have learned about speed, friction, and aerodynamics.

Student enthusiasm demonstrated a need for speed as they tweaked their cars preparing for race day. Dr. Travis Reeves, superintendent of Surry County Schools, brought his own Pinewood car and challenged three lucky teams to a duel.

School officials said a special thanks goes to the Surry County Schools Education Foundation.

“The mini-grant through the foundation made our derby possible,” said seventh-grade teacher Jamie Mosley. “Their teacher and student support allows things to happen outside the box.”

North Carolina 811 once again sponsored “Victory Lane!” Call before you Dig- NC811 representative Brian Moorehouse spoke with students and shared his experiences as a NASCAR safety official.

“After having to take a year off last year because of COVID, it was great to see the excitement of the derby return this year,” Mosley said. “We really want to thank The Surry County Schools Education Foundation, Brian Moorehouse/North Carolina 811, and Old Hickory Council of the Boy Scouts of America for their support to help bring the joy of the derby back to our students.”