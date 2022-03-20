Demolition costs concerning council

It’s the same old story — spending taxpayers’ money to raze unsafe structures neglected by owners — but this time Mount Airy officials want a firmer approach to ensure those funds are recouped, which discussion indicates isn’t occurring now.
“Over the last twelve years this has come up numerous times,” Commissioner Steve Yokeley, who was elected to the city council in 2009, said when it met Thursday night.
“It’s way past time to do something,” Yokeley added regarding a clear-cut policy to recover public money spent for demolitions.
Concerns expressed by Yokeley and others on the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners were triggered by its decision Thursday night to allow city Code Administrator Chuck Morris to have a dilapidated structure at 151 Paige St. torn down. It is located off West Lebanon Street.
No one has lived in the house for about a dozen years, Morris advised during the meeting, although such places tend to attract “unsavory characters,” he added. “The Police Department has rousted many people out of there.”
The structure is in violation of municipal minimum housing codes and was found unsafe for human occupancy, according to a March 15, 2021 letter from Morris to its owners, Overton and Ruth Bennett of Glass Road.
They were instructed to make needed repairs or tear down the house by May 14, 2021, which never occurred, with one complicating factor involving Mr. Bennett dealing with an illness.
This has become a familiar scenario, with Morris — who joined the city staff in November 2018 — mentioning that five such demolitions have occurred during his tenure.
Thursday night’s vote paves the way for the city government to step in and remove the house on Paige Street at an estimate price tag of $6,380 to demolish it and clear the lot on Paige Street.
The owners will have 60 days to pay that cost, and failure to do so will result in a lien being filed against the property which means the debt would have to be satisfied before it could be sold.
Governmental bodies also may take the extra step of launching foreclosure proceedings for the land left behind, allowing them to seize —and then sell — property on which money is owed for taxes or other reasons.
Commissioner Jon Cawley asked City Attorney Hugh Campbell if this is to be done with the Paige Street site, and Campbell replied that it will involve a board decision.
The foreclosure route has been taken in the past, based on previous reports, which suggest that this has occurred only sporadically at best.
Plan for future
Board members said Thursday night they want a more streamlined approach to ensure the city government is repaid in such cases, including foreclosures.
Cawley said he doesn’t believe the municipality has ever had a “game plan” for property demolitions, especially with efforts limited to filing liens. “We’re never paid back” if an owner doesn’t sell the land, he reminded.
“There’s no memory that we’ve ever recouped the demolition investment,” said Cawley, who has been a city commissioner since 2008.
The board’s Tom Koch said a more-diligent policy should start with listing all such projects approved in which the land hasn’t been sold or otherwise processed to recover the costs of a city government obligation to alleviate unsafe buildings.
That suggestion was embraced by other council members, and City Manager Stan Farmer said staff members will prepare that breakdown and present the results at an upcoming meeting.
Based on the discussion, some firm actions could be taken by the commissioners in response.
“I think we need to know at least how we’re going to get out of these things before we tear them down,” Cawley said.
The codes enforcement officer mentioned that a law firm in Asheville specializes in such matters, which Surry County officials have utilized.
Larry Johnson, a county commissioner who was in the audience for Thursday night’s council meeting, told the gathering that legal notices filed by Surry for property-sale cases involving money owed took up two pages of Wednesday’s Mount Airy News.
