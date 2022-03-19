Multiple residential break-ins have occurred in Mount Airy this past week, according to city police reports.
• This included one discovered Wednesday at the home of Bonnie Sumner on Bitting Avenue, where property valued at $750 and an unspecified sum of money were stolen after a secured door was pried open. Included were two rings and a necklace.
• Also Wednesday, a breaking and entering was reported at South Village Apartments on Carolina Court, where the rear door of a unit was kicked in to gain entry. This enabled the theft of household goods for which no loss figure was listed, with the apartment complex listed as the victim of the crime.
• Cody Lee Stewart, 30, of 307 Hadley St., landed behind bars after an incident last Sunday at O’Reilly Auto Parts on West Pine Street, where he allegedly stole merchandise valued at $55, including a Schumacher battery charger, a battery terminal cleaner brush and a metal razor.
In addition to being charged with larceny, Stewart was found to be the subject of a five-count outstanding order for arrest that had been filed in Surry County on Dec. 2 with no other details listed.
Stewart was confined in the county jail under a $1,500 secured bond and is slated to appear in Surry District Court on Monday.
• Three women are facing felony conspiracy and other charges stemming from a March 4 burglary of a home at River Hill Apartments on Newsome Street and the larceny of a vehicle there. This involved the alleged entry of the occupied dwelling at night, listed as the residence of Vickie Holland Clark, and the theft a 2009 Honda Accord valued at $6,500, which was recovered; purses; Branch Banking and Trust debit cards; an EBT (electronic benefits transfer) card; a driver’s license; and two types of medication.
Debbie Lindley Brown of Lexington also is listed as a victim of the incident that involved a false report allegedly made to the police station.
Those arrested for the crime were three neighbors, Teena Marie Wareing, 65, of 1238 Newsome St.; Shayna Marie Johnson, 46, of 1224 Newsome St.; and Clark, 68, of the home where the burglary occurred. All three are charged with conspiracy to commit felony larceny, with Clark additionally accused of filing the false report, larceny, aiding and abetting larceny, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Johnson was charged with the larceny of the motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods. The three were arrested at the home of Clark, who was held in the Surry County Jail under a $2,500 bond, Johnson a $500 secured bond and Wareing, $500 secured. They are scheduled to be in District Court on April 25.
• Regenia Sue Goad, 73, of Dugspur, Virginia, was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods with a total value of $440 on March 4 at Belk in Mayberry Mall, identified as a Biltmore bed comforter, an Anchor Hocking glass baking dish set, a Crown and Ivy multi-colored beach bag and other miscellaneous merchandise.
Restitution is owed in the case for which Goad is to appear in Surry District Court on Monday.
• Charles Thomas Bennett, 28, of 161 Grassy Knoll Lane, also is slated to be in court Monday regarding a felony drug charge filed against him after a Feb. 22 traffic stop on West Lebanon Street near Grace Street for a registration violation.
Bennett is accused of possession of methamphetamine along with two misdemeanors, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance.
He was held in the Surry County Jail under a $7,500 secured bond.