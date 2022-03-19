Shoals celebrates Read Across America Week

Molly Snow and Tanzy Spurrier dress up for Cat in the Hat Day.

Graham Hunter poses for a photo.

Terrah Howlett and Riley Tanner.

Laken Simpson and Adaline Turner.

Bryanna Baker’s class.

Fifth grade students pose for a photo.

Avery Phillips and Makayla Hutchens.

Danni Liles and Jessie Perkey.

Jadyn McDaniel, Renee Bowman and Mia Chamberlain.

Meghan Collins’s class.

Luke Norman enjoys Green Eggs and Ham Day.

Millye Penley and Maycie Penley.

Courtnie Chamberlain dressed up as Cat in The Hat.

Teddy Shelton reading to students.

Cindy Hauser sharing a story.

Shoals Elementary recently celebrated children’s author Dr. Seuss and Read Across America Week with fun activities every day.

Monday was Cat in the Hat Day; Tuesday was Fox in Socks Day; Wednesday was Oh the Places You Will Go When You Read Day; Thursday was One, Fish, Two Fish, Blue Fish Day; and Friday was Green Eggs and Ham Day.