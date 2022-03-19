Meadowview Magnet names Teacher of the Year

March 19, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Mandy Dean and her sixth grade Project Lead the Way 2 Class students. (Submitted photo)

Meadowview Magnet Middle School recently recognized Mandy Dean as the 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year.

She has worked at Meadowview Magnet Middle School for four years, as the Project Lead of the Way 2 Teacher.

“I love that our students have access to material and experiences because of Meadowview Magnet Middle School being a magnet school. I love that our teachers get excited about STEM-based curriculum, and do a great job with inquiry learning for our students.”