Easter egg, blacksmith workshops coming up

March 19, 2022 John Peters II News 0

Participants at a previous Easter Egg Workshop color their eggs. (Submitted photo)

<p>A blacksmith workshop participant shapes metal with a hammer and anvil. (Submitted photo)</p>

A blacksmith workshop participant shapes metal with a hammer and anvil. (Submitted photo)

The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History will be holding two of its traditional spring activities — its Ukrainian Pysanky Easter Egg workshop and the Beginners Blacksmith Workshop.

For the seventh year in a row, the museum is offering its Ukrainian Pysanky Easter Egg workshop. Pysanky is the Ukrainian word for Easter Egg and this workshop is all about using the Batik method of dying which includes using primitive tools, beeswax, and dye to beautifully decorate eggs.

These eggs, if handled and stored correctly, can be kept for years to decorate with or admire. The oldest intact Pysanky egg is at least 500 years old.

This centuries-old tradition is a great way to appreciate the history behind egg dying, and makes for a great family activity, museum officials said.

The next class will be held on Saturday, April 2 from 1 to 4 p.m.in the third-floor program room at the museum. The cost is $20 for museum members and $35 for non-members.

This can be a delicate craft so museum officials ask that all participants be at least 12 years old. Class size is limited to 15, so advance registration is suggested.

The museum is also bringing back the Beginners Blacksmith Workshop with master blacksmith Joe Allen.

Participants can expect to enjoy hands-on instruction on the tools and conditions necessary to forge iron, and will even get to take part in a beginner-level project they get to keep. All tools and materials will be provided for this course and it will be held downtown at the museum.

The first class will be held on April 9 from 1 to 5 p.m. and a second class is being offered on May 14 from 1 to 5 p.m. This workshop costs $75 for members and $100 for non-members. Because the workshop is hands-on each class will be limited to six participants per class.

Anyone with questions about the event can contact The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History at mamrh@northcarolinamuseum.org or call 336-786-4478.