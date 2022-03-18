SCC Phi Theta Kappa inducts new members

DOBSON — So the slate of candidates for the 2022 election season in Surry County was finalized with last Friday’s end of filing by Democrats and Republicans, right? Wrong! The campaigns could include some unaffiliated additions.

One person who has has publicly announced an effort to join the ballot as an unaffiliated candidate is Melissa Key Atkinson, a sitting member of the Surry County Board of Education.

Atkinson, who is one of the 14,650 voters in the county wearing the unaffiliated label — based on a Jan. 1 count — has a simple reason for not wanting to run for re-election as a major party candidate.

“I don’t think politics has a place in schools,” said Atkinson, a resident of the Siloam community who was appointed in early January to the District 3 post on the school board, also known as its South District seat. She was tapped to complete the unexpired term of Earlie Coe, who had resigned in November.

“It should be about educating children, keeping them safe,” Atkinson added regarding preparing them to be productive members of society which school board service should encompass. “Not politics.”

Politics has has been part of the equation since a 2019 decision by the Surry Board of Commissioners to make all school board elections across the county partisan in nature.

Two Republicans, Kent Whitaker and Jessica George, filed for the District 3 school board seat by last week’s deadline and will square off in a May 17 primary.

Situation is “doable”

Being able to retain her position with the Surry Board of Education as an unaffiliated candidate is involving a bit of an effort by Atkinson — not as simple as it might seem.

State law requires a nomination by petition process for such candidacies to be realized, according to county Director of Elections Michella Huff.

In order to be placed on the general election ballot as an unaffiliated office-seeker, someone must garner signatures amounting to 4% of Surry’s registered voters as of Jan. 1, which is 1,876.

Huff says a petition request form also has to be presented to the Surry County Board of Elections before signatures are obtained by a candidate.

“Those would be due to us by noon on the date of the primary, May 17,” the elections director further explained.

Her office then would certify those names, including verifying that they are registered voters in the county and examining the signatures.

When the petitioner obtains his/her required number of names and the petition is certified, the candidate pays the appropriate filing fee, if necessary, and the elections office would have the office-seeker complete a notice of candidacy via petition.

“Obviously, this candidate would not be on the primary ballot but the ballot in November for the general election,” Huff advised.

Atkinson is confident about her ability to secure the necessary signatures.

“It’s a doable number — and we’re doing it,” she said of an effort that includes a team of supporters who are soliciting names for signature sheets.

The school board member, the wife of former Surry County Sheriff Graham Atkinson and a mother of two, is encouraged by the number received so far, although she had no firm count earlier this week. “We just started this last week.”

Atkinson said citizens wishing to add their signatures can consult the Melissa Key Atkinson Facebook page, which contains information on how to do so, including videos regarding her campaign quest.

She believes that one hurdle to overcome surrounds the fact that voters might not be accustomed to such a campaign. “People just need to understand (what’s involved), because it is a new process.”

On the other hand, Atkinson’s desire to run as an unaffiliated candidate has struck a chord with county residents who don’t ally themselves with either major party.

“I’ve had good support,” she said, calling it “overwhelming.”

Atkinson has an educational background that includes being employed by Surry Community College for 28 years in various roles, before retiring.

That involvement also has included serving as PTO president at Copeland Elementary School and volunteering at Copeland, Central Middle and Surry Central High schools.

Atkinson received a master’s degree in counseling from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and over the course of her career has worked with high school and middle school students, along with adults.

Maybe others

Others besides Atkinson are pursuing the unaffiliated route, according to Huff, the elections director, who reported this week that her office has “been receiving lots of questions” about the related petition process.

One key element Huff mentioned involves the fact that someone may run as an unaffiliated candidate even if he or she is associated with a political party. “Your voter registration affiliation does not affect your eligibility to be an unaffiliated candidate.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, Debbie Brown of State Road had filed a petition request for the West District seat on the Elkin Board of Education, and Frank Beals, also of State Road, a petition for the Surry County Board of Commissioners’ South District seat. It is now held by the GOP’s Eddie Harris.

“We have received some phone calls inquiring about the unaffiliated by petition process within the past week, but these are the only ones who have followed through with submitting a petition request,” Huff mentioned regarding persons involved thus far.