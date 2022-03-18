SCC Phi Theta Kappa inducts new members

The Alpha Xi Tau Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Surry Community College inducted 23 new members for fall 2021/spring 2022. Inductees are pictured with PTK faculty advisors and guest speakers after the recent induction ceremony.

The Alpha Xi Tau Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society at Surry Community College recently held its annual induction ceremony for 23 new members for fall 2021/spring 2022 in the Grand Hall of the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture and Enology.

SCC President Dr. David Shockley provided opening remarks. Janelle Johnson of Daughters of the American Revolution, James Hunter Chapter, was the guest speaker based on PTK membership selection. In addition, Heather Couch, an inducted PTK member, provided entertainment with musical performances of “Here Comes the Sun” and “Keep on the Sunny Side.”

The fall 2021/spring 2022 inductees are: Jonathan Bledsoe, Jacob Mills and Mariela Trejo of Dobson; Madalyn Edwards, Sharon Futrell, Samuel Gordon, Jennifer Hernandez, Christopher Hernandez-Carrillo and Katheryn Lachino of Mount Airy; Angela Flippin and Tristan Shockley of Pilot Mountain; Leonel Gonzalez of Elkin; Tyler Pilcher and Aaron Woodell of East Bend; Jesse Keaton of Boonville; Wyatt Hawks and Geneva Reavis of Yadkinville; Sarah Bare of Hamptonville; Michael Bonilla of Pinnacle; Susan Anderson of North Wilkesboro; Heather Couch of Ronda; Toby Groce of State Road; and Amanda Robertson of Stuart, Virginia.

The Surry Community College’s PTK chapter was recently designated as a Five Star Chapter. The college’s PTK organization does campus service projects and participates in a college-wide service project each year. Most recently, the chapter worked on an Honors in Action project to raise money for Hope Chapel Orphanage in Ghana. They also received a $3,000 grant from Walmart Giving to help establish a student outreach center on campus.

Established by Missouri two-year college presidents in 1918, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society serves to recognize and encourage the academic achievement of two-year college students and provide opportunities for individual growth and development through honors, leadership and service programming.

For more information about Phi Theta Kappa and their projects, contact PTK’s faculty co-advisors Dr. Kathleen Fowler at 336-386-3560 or fowlerk@surry.edu or Kayla Forrest at 336-386-3315 or forrestkm@surry.edu or go to www.ptk.org. Follow the local chapter on Facebook @surryPhiThetaKappa.