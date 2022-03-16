Outreach center receives donation

March 16, 2022 John Peters II News 0

Pictured here are Pilot Mountain Outreach Center volunteers and Food Lion management with the first carts of cereal bought at the local Food Lion in Pilot Mountain using a $2,000 grant supplied by the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation. (Submitted photo)

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The Pilot Mountain Outreach Center has received a $2,000 grant from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need. The center will use the gift to purchase cereal for clients of the food pantry.

Karen Caparolie, an outreach center director, expressed appreciation for this Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation gift which will allow the organization to “provide a much-needed nutritious addition to our food distribution.”

“Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint,” according to the foundation. “Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $15 million in grants.