Bryan Grote named Main Street Champion

A man credited with providing valuable business expertise to help the Spencer’s redevelopment project in Mount Airy achieve recent success — as an unpaid volunteer no less — has received special recognition through the state Department of Commerce.
Bryan Grote was named a Main Street Champion during the 2022 North Carolina Main Street Conference last week.
This included his accomplishments being highlighted during a virtual ceremony, along with other downtown advocates, as part of the state Main Street program operated through the Department of Commerce to help such areas improve.
Main Street Champions are defined as individuals who are committed to downtown revitalization and strong communities through public-private partnerships and other initiatives.
Observers of Bryan Grote’s role in downtown Mount Airy — particularly the ongoing effort to transform the old Spencer’s textile complex for new uses — agree that he has provided such a commitment.
“Most people will never know the extent of time, care and expertise that Bryan Grote has given to Mount Airy,” it was mentioned during the ceremony recognizing him as a Main Street Champion.
“Working mostly behind the scenes and avoiding recognition, Bryan is humble and prefers to work out of the spotlight.”
Grote, who grew up in Winston-Salem, holds a master’s degree in public affairs from the University of Minnesota and an undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
He is a principal and co-founder of Mercator Advisors, LLC, a registered financial advisory firm that provides consulting services for transportation infrastructure projects and capital programs. Grote works with state and local governments on behalf of Mercator.
In highlighting the fact that his efforts on behalf of Mount Airy’s central business district have come at no cost to the municipality, an announcer said during the North Carolina Main Street Conference that he is “truly a Godsend.”
Grote serves as president of the governing board for the group Mount Airy Downtown Inc.
“Mount Airy Downtown has one employee (Main Street Coordinator Lizzie Morrison), so Bryan rolls up his sleeves and works endless hours on all four points of Main Street,” it was mentioned at the state ceremony.
“With 25 years of experience in government finance and infrastructure policy, Bryan’s knowledge has helped move the needle forward on major projects like the redevelopment of elements of the historic Spencer’s mill site in Mount Airy’s downtown district.”
This included Grote writing a request for proposals for the Spencer’s project in late 2020 and managing a process that led to city officials executing a development agreement for a $14 million boutique hotel and market center at the site.
“Bryan is a process-focused leader, a once-in-a-lifetime mentor and a wonderful friend,” it was announced during the ceremony.
“I have enjoyed this work, which gave me a greater understanding of the city’s situation,” Grote has stated regarding local economic-development efforts he has been involved with in recent years.
In all, 33 individuals, couples and groups were named Main Street Champions.