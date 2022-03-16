Music pulls Donna Fargo from ‘depth of grief’

People handle grief in different ways, and when her husband died from the coronavirus last April it was only natural for legendary singer-songwriter Donna Fargo to rely on her music in the form of a new CD.

“It was so deep,” the Grammy winner from Mount Airy said of the pain and despair she endured after losing Stan Silver, whom she had married in 1968.

“I didn’t know if I would get out of this alive,” Fargo added during a telephone interview Monday afternoon from her home in Tennessee while recalling her thoughts in the aftermath of his death.

This ordeal was coupled with her own bout with COVID at the same time, on top of two strokes and the multiple sclerosis Fargo (birth name Yvonne Vaughn) has dealt with since being diagnosed in 1978.

The couple wound up at the hospital, where she was treated for the coronavirus and sent home with a good prognosis. “And they kept him,” Fargo said of her husband — who never got to leave.

“A God thing”

The death of one’s spouse is well-documented as an emotionally devastating experience rated as one of the most stressful of all possible losses on the life event scales.

And it was no different for Donna Fargo, who had churned out a series of Top 10 country music hits in the 1970s, including “The Happiest Girl In The Whole U.S.A.” and “Funny Face” along with hosting her own syndicated television series.

Those two songs also became crossover hits on the pop charts for the woman who had graduated from Mount Airy High School in 1958 and eventually migrated to California, where she taught school before launching her music career full-time.

Despite Stan Silver’s passing, he lived on in a sense in terms of how Fargo’s new CD project — “All Because of You” — evolved, she firmly believes in looking back on the events transpiring afterward.

“We had been working toward a new CD” containing fresh songs, “kind of off and on as I would write them,” she said. “We were just kind of in the middle of the project.”

This included an array of material the pair had been assembling for five or six years. “I had them scattered around,” Fargo said of those songs.

With her husband’s death it would have been easy to forget those creations and relegate them to the dust bin of history, but Donna Fargo believes there were forces at work which brought the songs to light.

“He left them for me to find,” she believes, which apparently was aided by no small degree of divine intervention, since Silver normally would have been the one to ramrod those songs into production.

“It was really a God thing all the way — I hadn’t thought about music.”

The result was “All Because of You,” developed under the PrimaDonna label in Nashville, a collection of six tracks — “just our favorite songs that I’d been written,” the local native said of she and Silver.

“Some of my favorite songs I’ve ever written are there,” advised Fargo, who now has “at least 20” albums to her credit along with authoring books.

And her latest CD seems to hold a special spot in her heart among that catalog of music.

“Thank you, God, for knowing what would pull me out of the depth of my grief when it seemed like music had become a stranger to my soul,” Fargo states in its liner notes. The CD is dedicated to Silver, with mention of his role in publishing Fargo’s songs and producing all her hit records.

Most of the tracks on the CD, with hearts adorning the cover, have romantic themes, such as “Love Knows No Door,” “I Think of You” and “One of the Good Guys.”

Then there is “This is America,” a rousing patriotic battle cry which Fargo originally had titled “We Can Do Better in America.”

“Growing up in Mount Airy, it seems like I’ve always loved God and my country,” Fargo explained Monday afternoon in discussing the basis for that catchy tune. “It’s hard to see what’s going on in the country.”

“This is America” refers to that with lyrics including “before we lead the world again, we’ve got to lead ourselves” and mentions “big shot CEOs sending jobs to other countries.”

“We need each other more than ever in America,” the song continues in its theme of “we can do better.”

“This is America” could be the signature track that is picked to spearhead the CD as a whole, a process now under way among selected disc jockeys around the country, Fargo reported.

Promotional material for the CD states that it is not taking the conventional release path, including store sales, and for now at least is available only at PrimaDonnaEntertainmentCorp.com.

Despite all the highs and lows she has been through, Donna Fargo is thankful for her existence today, which includes fond thoughts about the community from which she hailed.

“I’ve always been proud of my hometown and always bragged about it onstage,” she said of Mount Airy while offering a special message to its residents:

“Tell the people I miss them,” Fargo said, mentioning that she receives “so much mail” from Mount Airy.

“And I appreciate it,” the singer said of how that has enhanced her overall love for people and appreciation of life.

“I’m just really blessed.”

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.