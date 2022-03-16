Police reports

March 15, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A break-in at a Mount Airy residence has led to the larceny of a $1,000 television set, according to city police reports.

The crime was discovered last Friday at the home of May Nio on Arlington Street, where entry was gained via an unsecured basement door. This enabled the theft of property valued at $1,040 altogether, including the 70-inch Samsung TV set along with 13-foot and 3-foot sections of copper pipe.

• Tyler James Harris, 21, of 309 Taylor St., was charged with driving while impaired last Thursday after officers investigated a traffic crash on North Main Street near East Oakdale Street involving a 1982 Ford F-150 pickup he was operating.

Harris is free on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on March 28.

• Police were told Saturday that a license plate, number RDB2839, had been stolen from a 2007 Honda Odyssey owned by Daymarie Joan Perez Rodriguez while it was parked at her home on Austin Drive.

• Donald Jefferson Todd Black, 49, of Shelby, was jailed without bond on March 3 on a felony charge of assault by strangulation along with misdemeanors of assault on a female and interfering with emergency communication.

The charges stem from a Feb. 24 incident at Holiday Inn Express and Suites on EMS Drive, where Eva M. Vickers of Glendale, South Carolina, reported being struck and strangling by the suspect who also prevented her from calling for help.

Minor injuries resulted during the incident for which Black is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court next Monday.