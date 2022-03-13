Shoals Elementary names Leaders of Month

March 13, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

<p>Felicity Davis, kindergarten. Not pictured is Remi Baker.</p>

<p>Jacob Butner, first grade</p>

<p>George Kreeger, first grade. Not pictured is Ally Bennett.</p>

<p>Makayla Hayden, second grade</p>

<p>Jake Bowen, second grade</p>

<p>Jordyn Hull, second grade</p>

<p>Hunter O’Neal, third grade</p>

<p>Rylee Tanner, third grade</p>

<p>Scarlette Gillispie, third grade</p>

<p>Kenley Burcham, fourth grade</p>

<p>Kaylee Trivette, fifth grade</p>

<p>Sophia Collins, fifth grade</p>

Shoals Elementary School recently named its student leaders of the month for February. They are pictured here.