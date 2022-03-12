Stats attest to colder-than-usual weather

March 12, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Reports

That bone-chilling feeling that’s made conditions seem colder than usual at times this year has been confirmed by the latest local weather statistics.

The average temperature for January was more than two degrees cooler than usual while February’s readings were only slightly above normal, based on a two-month breakdown issued last Monday by F.G. Doggett Water Plant.

It is Mount Airy’s official weather-monitoring station.

January’s contribution to frigidness included a pair of 10-degree days, on both Jan. 30-31, which took low-temperature honors for the month.

Ironically, the mercury had hit a balmy 77 earlier in January, on its second day, which was the highest reading during the 31-day period.

All this added up to an average temperature of a near-freezing 33.9 degrees, compared to the all-time local average for the first month of the year, 36.1 degrees. Weather records have been maintained in Mount Airy since 1924.

In February, the mercury averaged an even 40 degrees, less than 1 degree warmer than the usual monthly average of 39.3.

The average temp for both months combined was 36.95 degrees, cooler than the local average of 37.7 for January and February.

February’s showing included a monthly low of 16 degrees logged for both Feb. 7 and Feb. 16, with a 71-degree temperature on the 24th the high for the month.

Frost was noted on 15 days during January and 12 days in February.

Precipitation above normal

After several months of drought-like conditions, Mount Airy’s precipitation level so far in 2022 was 38.9% or 2.65 inches, above normal as of Feb. 28.

A total of 9.47 inches was measured in January and February at the water plant, compared to the all-time local average for those two months of 6.82 inches.

This was due to higher-than normal precipitation during each.

In January, it totaled 4.05 inches — exceeding the January local average of 3.72 inches — and in February the result was 5.42 inches compared to the usual 3.10 for the second month here.

Measurable amounts occurred on nine days during January, with 0.91 inches the most falling on a single day, logged for Jan. 10.

January’s weather picture also included 0.70 inches of snow on Jan. 3, 1.8 inches on Jan. 16 and 0.9 inches on Jan. 17

February produced 13 days of measurable precipitation during its short 28 days, with 1.52 inches on Feb. 4 the most occurring on a single day.

Fog was reported on one day each in January and February.