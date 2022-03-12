Surry County digital history project growing

A significant next step was taken Monday in the process to save and revitalize the old J. J. Jones High School. Proposals and counters have now moved between the interested parties as the fate of the former all Black high school may find its resolution shortly.

The highlight of the Surry County proposal the county commissioners passed unanimously Monday was a timetable for the county to turn J. J. Jones High over the African American Historical and Genealogical Society of Surry County on June 30, 2022.

Chairman Bill Goins took a moment during the board of commissioners meeting to run through the options that were available both for the public in attendance, and those watching remotely from home, “This is for public consumption.”

As documented, Jones along with Westfield Elementary were added last year to the list of county surplus property. The county could no longer absorb the expenditures of maintenance on buildings of such age while staring down hundreds of millions of dollars in renovations to the county’s high schools in the near future.

The cost of upkeep on schools with a life expectancy of around 50 years was simply more than the county could continue to incur. Surplusing the properties means the county wanted to sell them, and in a timely fashion.

Goins explained a Public-Private-Partnership (P3) between the county and The Piedmont Triad Regional Development Corporation option was available that would create affordable housing. P3 groups allow the expertise of the private sector to be harnessed for projects that benefit the public good.

This plan contained upfront investment of $1 million, with up to $11 million in total that would create housing and preserve space for YVEDDI services. The P3 would form its own managing LLC to operate the new venture and navigate through state/federal grant funding. They would provide oversight for the historical preservation society, management of the tenants both residential and service providers, along with all other managerial and maintenance services.

“It preserves the building, the African American community has a voice in that process, and it ensures that the African American community has a space in the building. And, if you have a seat at the table, you may have more than what you asked for.

“It creates much needed housing for our community even though some people say we don’t need all that affordable housing — we do. That’s an economic development issue, our young people are leaving because they don’t have anywhere to live. So, it’s an issue to us.”

Last month, the Historical and Genealogical Society made its proposal to save Jones School. Goins explained, “Their main goal is not only to preserve Jones for its current purposes, but they wish to expand it to serve as a multi-cultural center, including education, health, and service resources. As well as affordable housing and artistic endeavors for the future.

“Some of these things go together,” Goins said of the overlapping goals of the P3 model and the Save Jones School proposal. Both seek to give space to the African American community, provide housing, and allow YVEDDI services to remain if they so choose. These issues of tenancy are among those Goins has raise as concerns to the Save Jones group.

The major difference is that Save Jones want ownership of the building and the land to be given to them, as it is part of the Black community’s history.

The county, Goins said, has “listened and we have a proposal, we are not looking for an answer. We think you need to go back and discuss out proposal, you need to have an honest discussion.”

County Manager Chris Knopf walked through the proposal from the county, and it lined up with the proposal from the society in nearly every point. Transfer of the property to the Historical and Genealogical Society, continuation of the leasing agreements with the service providers, and a maintenance budget of up to $60,000 annually through fiscal year 2025. At that time, full maintenance will fall to the new owners.

There are two sticking points where the county plan differs from the society’s plan, one involving Graham Field which will not be able to find successful resolution as that field was just deeded to the City of Mount Airy.

Secondly, the Save Jones group had asked for the sale of the J. J. Jones High to be delayed until 2025, in that area the county sees things differently. The county’s “primary interest is in relinquishing ownership in the near term,” the proposal reads.

A proposal made and countered, the choice now resides in the hands of Historical and Genealogical Society to decide if this is the best course of action. The board has asked the group to discuss and come back to the next commissioners meeting to reply.

Before the board voted on the proposal, Chairman Goins asked some questions that, “I feel that I have to ask as the chairman of the board of commissioners. This is going to be a big undertaking. You have said publicly and on record that you can handle it, and I hope that is the case. You are going to be competing for dollars, with the alumni group and others.

“You will be the owners, and responsible for everything that comes with it: the tenants, will they stay or go; insurance – fire and liability; power and water; maintenance after the county allocation is gone.”

He also questions if the support seen for the Save Jones can sustain itself. “In any organization if you say you have 100 people, and they tell you they’re on board – ten are gonna do the work, I’m being a realist. It’s going to take a substantial amount of money, and it’s going to take a lot of work by more than just ten people.

“I’m 53, almost 54, many of you are older than I am. Who takes over when you can’t do it? These are things to think about.”