Streaming Surry, on the go

County commissioners’ meetings are currently available for replay on the county website and on YouTube. Surry on the Go would replay their meetings, as well as programming from other county departments around the clock.
Knowledge is power yet delivering the correct information at the right time has often been hard for governmental agencies at every level.
From Tom Ridge and the color-coded terror charts of 20 years ago to the face mask policy roll outs of the pandemic era — messaging matters and confusing messages create more problems than they solve.
Enter Nathan Walls who recently proposed a governmental television channel tentatively called “Surry on the Go.” As the county public information officer, he has experience working with newspapers and other regional media outlets to get information out in a timely fashion. “We want to be able to reach people in new ways,” he said.
Sometimes information needs to get out right away and he is seeking to reduce lag time as much as possible. Directly delivering the message to the target audience on their home TV or via streaming platform will allow the county’s message through unencumbered, and as fast as the video or informational slide can be produced and added to the channel’s feed.
Timely and targeted, this channel would announce “public hearings for rezoning, new ordinances, ordinance text amendments, and upset bid processes for surplus property. It could advertise the sale of surplus property, encourage litter collection, better recruit employees and volunteers, and encourage participation in county events.”
Walls noted Alleghany County has a robust operation for governmental television and is operating three of its own channels, for a population 15% the size of Surry County. In some cases, programming may be delivered to a captive audience like in a waiting room or the information channel in a hotel.
Walls noted “Many tourists in Cabarrus County watch programs in their hotel to plan their weekend.” As Surry County is continuing to grow its profile as a destination for travel and tourism, having an information channel on at local hotels seems a win-win for county services and local businesses.
Surry County has a need, and he sees the proposed government channel as an additional service that will compliment traditional means of delivery. “This will be a way to supplement the media.”
Being able to broadcast the meetings of county commissioners and the planning board, get the word out on county policy changes or initiatives, deliver notices from the health department, school closings, or county office hours during holiday on a non-stop basis holds appeal to county staff and their respective departments.
Surry on the Go could “reach more people with endless programming,” Walls said while laying out a list of programming options from various county departments.
A possible wish list for programming outside of board meetings could include, “Parks and Recreation programming, Health and Nutrition Center programming, airport programming and Substance Abuse Recovery Department programming. I would also like to have programming that focuses on our outdoors and natural resources.”
The commissioners were interested in hearing more about the prospect of being able to broadcast on television for a negligible cost versus the potential return.
Alleghany Community TV is operating with a staff of one, Cabarrus has two. Walls sees an opportunity here to pair with local high schools, or students in related fields at Surry Community College to get students hands-on experience with broadcasting and video production via internships or possible part time employment.
Once the station is running it could be self-sufficient with sponsorships. Walls explained sponsorships are advertisements that lack a call to action, a car dealer may tout their great service and staff but not ask a viewer to make a purchase.
A small grant may be available “once the station becomes certified by the state,” Walls advised. The actual channel space on the airwaves would be donated by the local cable provider at the request of the local government, as is the norm.
The largest costs would be for startup equipment and editing software, the projected operating budget would be less than $100,000 annually, a figured based on the budget and cost model of Caldwell County’s station.
“Knowledge is power, I think the more our citizens can hear and know, the better,” Board Vice Chair Eddie Harris said of the plan to create a county station. “The more sunshine you can shine on something, the better. This can allow for a greater focus on drugs, animal control, and litter.”
Nodding heads showed agreement and Commissioner Van Tucker concurred citing a new interest in school board meetings and their transparency. Commissioners Mark Marion and Larry Johnson both expressed their desire to advance the Surry on the Go plan and develop it for the next budget year.