Police reports

March 10, 2022

• A Mount Airy man is facing a felony drug charge and also is accused of driving while impaired stemming from a suspicious-vehicle investigation Monday, according to city police reports.

Joseph Allen Allgood, 31, of 148 Kimberly St., was arrested in the area of Hickory Street and U.S. 52, where he was found passed out in the driver’s seat of a 2008 Ford Taurus while the engine of the vehicle was running and it was in gear, arrest records state.

Allgood allegedly exhibited multiple signs of impairment during field sobriety testing and Sultan, a K9 member of the Mount Airy Police Department, gave a positive indication of an odor of narcotics coming from the car. This led to a probable-cause search of the vehicle and Allgood being charged with possession of methamphetamine.

He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $2,500 secured bond and slated for an appearance in District Court next Wednesday.

• Quenton Levi Watson, 29, listed as homeless, was arrested Sunday as a fugitive from justice and jailed under a $15,000 secured bond.

Watson was encountered by officers at an unidentified business at 701 W. Pine St., with an investigation revealing that he is wanted in Grayson County, Virginia, on an unspecified matter via his name being listed in a national crime database.

He is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on March 21.

During the same incident, Angela Adkins Collins, 42, of Winston-Salem, was taken into custody on orders for arrest issued in both Surry, on Feb. 11, and Forsyth (Jan. 11) counties on unspecified matters and a charge of resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer due to providing a fictitious name and date of birth to Mount Airy police.

Collins was jailed under a $5,800 secured bond and also is facing a March 21 court date.

• Shain Daniel Olson, 28, of Dan Valley Farm Road, Ararat, Virginia, was arrested on March 3 on outstanding warrants for three counts of harassing phone calls which had been filed on Feb. 11 and an order for arrest for failing to appear in court in Surry County issued on Jan. 24.

Olson was jailed under a $16,500 secured bond and is to appear in District Court on March 21.