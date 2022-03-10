All-way stop comes to Flat Rock intersection

March 10, 2022 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0

Scene of 14 serious crashes in five years

Staff Report

For years, a busy intersection in the Flat Rock community has been the scene of numerous collisions, but the N.C. Department of Transportation is implementing what it thinks will be a remedy.

It announced Wednesday that DOT crews were scheduled to be at the spot Thursday where East Pine Street (N.C. 103) and McBride/Quaker Road meet to install an all-way stop configuration and new signs in response to its elevated crash rate.

This includes a study examining the five-year accident history of the intersection which revealed 14 dangerous-angle crashes. It is located near Flat Rock Elementary School.

Thursday’s work was to involve installing additional red stop signs there.

The change means traffic heading in any direction at this intersection must make a complete stop. Before this project, through traffic on East Pine Street did not stop. This change will improve safety and reduce crashes at the intersection, officials say.

Advance warning signs stating “Stop Ahead” and “New Traffic Pattern” also were slated to be installed during this project, which is part of the state Highway Safety Improvement Program.

The goal of the program is to alleviate the number of crashes, injuries and fatalities by reducing the potential for and severity of crashes on public roadways.

Four-way stop

Rules of the road

The DOT advises drivers to remember these guidelines for all-way stops:

• The first vehicle at the intersection has the right of way.

• When two or more vehicles reach an intersection at the same time, the one to the right has the right of way and may go straight or, if legal and after signaling, turn left or right.

• When two facing vehicles approach an intersection simultaneously, both drivers can move straight ahead or turn right. If one driver is going straight while the other wants to turn left, the driver who wants to turn left must yield.

• Even with the right of way, drivers should remember to use appropriate turn signals and watch for pedestrians and other vehicles.

Motorists can visit an all-way stop page of the N.C. Department of Transportation — https://www.ncdot.gov/initiatives-policies/Transportation/safety-mobility/all-way-stops/Pages/default.aspx — for more information.

​An all-way stop is considered an effective and cost-efficient way to improve the safety of an intersection.

Recently Mount Airy officials took that approach with the intersection of Willow and West Oak streets downtown.